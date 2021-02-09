I-71 reopens along Fort Washington Way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Road conditions on area interstates are improving as the Tri-State continues to dig out from its heaviest snowfall in more than a decade.
Both north and southbound Interstate 71 are clear and open again along Fort Washington Way in downtown Cincinnati.
There is still a lengthy backup on the ramps off eastbound Fort Washington Way along northbound I-71 as the highway curves around and heads north through east side neighborhoods toward the Hamilton County line.
State transportation crews are working to clear snow from the highway.
We are still seeing 30-minute plus backups on I-71/75 in northern Kentucky.
Earlier, the worst snowfall since March 2013 shut down most major highways at one point or another. That includes southbound Interstate 75 near Seventh Street, which backed all the way up to the Norwood Lateral at the height of the morning commute.
Eastbound I-275 also briefly shut down near Kellogg Avenue due to a crash, but now all lanes are clear.
Hamilton County is under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, meaning everyone should stay off the roads if possible.
“Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways,” reads an advisory sent out just after 5 a.m. by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Most major school districts are completely closed or with students only learning remotely.
Overnight snowfall totals range from 10 inches in Fort Thomas and to 5 in Mason, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Salt trucks were sent out to I-71/75 near Kyles Lane, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Many roads remain snow covered and slick conditions will continue through the morning.
Plan on spending at least twice as long as normal on highways and roads as you head into work.
Many major roads and some side streets were pre-treated and crews were out plowing overnight and continue Tuesday morning, but the snow came down so fast they could not keep up.
Flurries and patchy very light freezing drizzle will be possible through the morning before drier conditions evolve for this afternoon.
Little to no additional snow accumulations are expected.
The weather is even impacting COVID-19 vaccinations in Clifton and northern Kentucky.
LIVE team coverage of our winter snow storm at 7 a.m. and throughout the morning.
Periods of light snow are likely Wednesday into Thursday with some light snow accumulations expected.
