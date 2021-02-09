LIST: Communities under snow emergencies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some communities are issuing snow emergencies as the heaviest snowfall in years continues to fall early Tuesday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency just after 5 a.m. “due to conditions caused by ice, or blowing and drifting snow that have caused low visibility on county roadways. Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways.”
Other snow emergencies are in effect for the following areas:
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency effective 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The City of Fort Mitchell has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency starting at 9 p.m. Monday until rescinded. All automobiles should be removed from city streets by 9 p.m. until the snow emergency is lifted.
The City of Taylor Mill has declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. Monday. No further information provided.
The City of Lakeside Park has declared a snow emergency effective at 10:30 p.m. Monday. No further information provided.
The City of Cold Spring declared a snow emergency Monday. No further information provided.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Use caution on the roadways.
The City of Oxford is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Move your vehicles from the snow route streets. Use caution if you must travel.
Here’s an explanation of each level snow advisory:
Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. They may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
