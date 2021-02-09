LIST: Snow emergencies declared in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some communities are issuing snow emergencies ahead of expected accumulation Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Snow emergencies are in effect for the following areas:
The City of Fort Mitchell has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency starting at 9 p.m. Monday until rescinded. All automobiles should be removed from city streets by 9 p.m. until the snow emergency is lifted.
The City of Taylor Mill has declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. Monday. No further information provided.
The City of Lakeside Park has declared a snow emergency effective at 10:30 p.m. Monday. No further information provided.
The City of Cold Spring declared a snow emergency Monday. No further information provided.
Snow emergency levels explained:
Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. They may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
To view the state’s weather-related road closures and restrictions, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic website at www.ohgo.com.
