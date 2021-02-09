LIVE: Gov. DeWine updates COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine will begin his weekly update at 2 p.m. to discuss the ongoing response and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ohio residents ages 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those with severe congenital or developmental disorders, and K-12 school employees that want to remain or return in-person learning are also eligible for the vaccine.
