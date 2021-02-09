Messy commute: Snow snarls highways

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The worst snowfall in years for the Tri-State shut down most major highways at one point or another Tuesday morning, causing lengthy delays.
Northbound Interstate 71/Eastbound Fort Washington Way has been closed for hours due to a crash. It’s not clear when it will reopen.
Southbound I-71 and I-75 also have been very slow due to earlier crashes that have cleared but caused lengthy delays that worsened with the snow.
Eastbound I-275 briefly shut down near Kellogg Avenue due to a crash, but now one vehicle is getting by.
Hamilton County is under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, meaning everyone should stay off the roads if possible.
“Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways,” reads an advisory sent out just after 5 a.m. by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Most major school districts are completely closed or with students only learning remotely.
Overnight snowfall totals range from 10 inches in Fort Thomas and to nearly 5 in Mason, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Salt trucks were sent out to I-71/75 near Kyles Lane, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Many roads remain snow covered and slick conditions will continue through the morning.
Plan on spending at least twice as long as normal on highways and roads as you head into work.
Many major roads and some side streets were pre-treated and crews were out plowing overnight and continue Tuesday morning, but the snow came down so fast they could not keep up.
Flurries and patchy very light freezing drizzle will be possible through the morning before drier conditions evolve for this afternoon.
Little to no additional snow accumulations are expected.
The weather is even impacting COVID-19 vaccinations in Clifton and northern Kentucky.
Periods of light snow are likely Wednesday into Thursday with some light snow accumulations expected.
