Most major districts, universities closed or remote learning only

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Most major school districts and universities in the Tri-State are closed or delayed Tuesday as we wake up to the heaviest snowfall in more than 11 years - and it’s still coming down.
The largest school district in our region, Cincinnati Public, is closed with students on a remote learning day, the district announced at 5:30 a.m.
The second-largest district in the region, Lakota in Butler County, is shut down altogether, including remote learning.
Due to the heavy snowfall, Northern Kentucky University will be closed on Tuesday. All classes and activities have been canceled.
All University of Cincinnati campuses will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon on Feb. 9, 2021. Online class instruction and learning will continue as scheduled.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy snow is blanketing the highways and main routes. Southbound Interstate 71/75 was closed near the split, but it just reopened about 4:30 a.m.
But the damage already is done with traffic backed up for several miles on southbound I-75 into downtown Cincinnati.
Southbound I-71remains closed past Reading Road with traffic at a standstill near Gilbert Avenue.
Watch LIVE team coverage on FOX19 NOW Morning News.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.