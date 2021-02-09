1,225 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

COVID-19 vaccine (Source: WIS)
By Jared Goffinet | February 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 12:29 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - 1,225 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 641,874, the ISDH reports.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 24 new cases (5,222 total)
  • Franklin County: Two new cases (1,565 total)
  • Ohio County: One new case (514 total)
  • Ripley County: Four new cases (3,169 total)
  • Switzerland County: Zero new cases (729 total)
  • Union County: Zero new cases (653 total)

The ISDH reported 67 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. One of those deaths was reported in Union County, the ISDH says.

11,526 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.4%.

More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.

[ COVID-19 vaccine: When you can get it, how to sign up, and where to get it ]

Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

