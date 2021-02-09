1,225 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - 1,225 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 641,874, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 24 new cases (5,222 total)
- Franklin County: Two new cases (1,565 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (514 total)
- Ripley County: Four new cases (3,169 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (729 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (653 total)
The ISDH reported 67 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. One of those deaths was reported in Union County, the ISDH says.
11,526 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.4%.
More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
