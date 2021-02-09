PHOTOS: Winter weather in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Old Man Winter has paid the Tri-State a visit, and he’s brought with him a blanket of snow.
The Tri-State is experiencing the heaviest snow not only for this winter, but in more than 11 years, the weather service reports.
The last time more than 8 inches of snow was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was Feb. 6, 2010, according to the weather service.
The Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday with nearly 9 inches of heavy, wet snow already on the ground in some communities - and it’s still falling.
