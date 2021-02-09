AMBER ALERT: Police searching for 4-month-old inside stolen vehicle from Columbus

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for 4-month-old inside stolen vehicle from Columbus
Alpha Kamara (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 11:02 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a 4-month-old that was in a stolen vehicle.

Police say the incident took place in Franklin County on Tamarack Circle around 8:30 a.m.

Alpha Kamara was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve that says “My Little Cutie” and navy colored pants.

The vehicle involved is a maroon 2008 ACURA MDX with OH plate number JBF7637. (Picture is a stock picture. Not the actual vehicle.) (Source: Columbus Police Department)

The suspect’s name is unknown.

If you see the child or the vehicle, call 911.

