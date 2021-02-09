AMBER ALERT: Police searching for 4-month-old inside stolen vehicle from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a 4-month-old that was in a stolen vehicle.
Police say the incident took place in Franklin County on Tamarack Circle around 8:30 a.m.
Alpha Kamara was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve that says “My Little Cutie” and navy colored pants.
The vehicle involved is a maroon 2008 ACURA MDX with OH plate number JBF7637.
The suspect’s name is unknown.
If you see the child or the vehicle, call 911.
