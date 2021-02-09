Shoveling snow & heart attacks: Doctor explains the dangers some face in the cold

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Shoveling your driveway could kill you. Sounds unlikely, but when it snows as it has in the last 24-hours, the number of calls for heart attacks could rise.
Shoveling heavy snow in cold weather is not good for those who have ever experienced issues with heart health, according to Dr. Tim Henry with Christ Hospital.
“I spent most of my life in North Dakota and Minnesota, and it was a common problem,” Dr. Henry says. “I think it is a really important thing especially in areas that people aren’t used to it.”
This is a much more common problem in North Dakota and Minnesota, but also an issue they are better aware of in those states.
“Cold weather and shoveling snow is kind of a perfect storm and clearly leads to an increase in heart attacks,” says Dr. Henry.
The doctor says just being out in the cold air elicits a response from your body that can make shoveling problematic.
“Your arteries kind of clampdown when you’re out in the cold, that’s what cold weather does,” Dr. Henry explains. “It does that because it’s preserving your warmth.”
The restriction on your arteries means your blood flow goes down, which becomes an issue when you start asking more of your body.
“When you do too high-intensity exercise, and you need more blood supply to your heart, and so it cannot keep up,” Dr. Henry says.
Several things can help, according to Dr. Henry.
- Stay warm to keep the arteries open.
- Go slow.
- Use a snowblower or allow a younger person to help.
Dr. Henry says this is an issue that comes up mostly with middle-aged men.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.