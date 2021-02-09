Sleds, shovels put to use as Tri-State blanketed by snowfall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State was blanketed with snow the past 24 hours.
Some areas saw five inches while others saw up to 10″. No matter where you were though, there was snow.
From traffic problems, COVID-19 vaccine disruptions, to having a day off from school, the snow affected many things.
The Ohio Department of Transporation says its crews never let up during the storm though.
One of the most common sights Tuesday was people out shoveling driveways and sidewalks.
Some people rushed to the store Monday to get the necessary supplies, like shovels, to get ready for the snow.
The manager at Gillman’s Home Center in Aurora tells FOX19 NOW they soldout of salt and sleds by the morning hours.
