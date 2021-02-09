Sleds, shovels put to use as Tri-State blanketed by snowfall

Sleds, shovels put to use as Tri-State blanketed by snowfall
Some areas saw five inches, while others saw up to 10″.
By Jared Goffinet | February 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 5:16 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State was blanketed with snow the past 24 hours.

Some areas saw five inches while others saw up to 10″. No matter where you were though, there was snow.

From traffic problems, COVID-19 vaccine disruptions, to having a day off from school, the snow affected many things.

The Ohio Department of Transporation says its crews never let up during the storm though.

ODOT plows through snowstorm to improve roads

One of the most common sights Tuesday was people out shoveling driveways and sidewalks.

Lawrenceburg measures 6" of snow

Some people rushed to the store Monday to get the necessary supplies, like shovels, to get ready for the snow.

The manager at Gillman’s Home Center in Aurora tells FOX19 NOW they soldout of salt and sleds by the morning hours.

Snow supplies running out at some stores

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.