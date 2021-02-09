NKY city offers ‘Dining Dollars’ for local restaurants

DAYTON, Ky. (FOX19) - City leaders in Dayton are eyeing a post-pandemic comeback by giving local businesses hit hard by the pandemic a boost.
In the next few days residents can expect to receive a voucher — the Dayton Dining Dollar — in the mail.
The coupon will be as good as cash at any local restaurant. The hope is to get folks more comfortable about eating out again.
“What did they need the most?” Dayton Economic Development Director Robert Yader posed of what the city heard from its struggling business. “They needed customers, and so this was one way we thought we could help bring customers in.”
Funds to finance the program come from the CARES Act.
Each Dayton Dining Dollar is worth $5.
It may not seem like much, but Galactic Fried Chicken owner Shane Coffey says he’s excited about the program.
”Anything to get people into the restaurants is great,” he said. “COVID has changed the way people buy food, and we really need people to get comfortable coming back into the restaurant again.”
Coffey says the voucher will get customers a lot.
“It basically almost gets you a meal for free,” he said.
The city also hopes the voucher will bring in new faces looking for a deal.
“We have a lot of new residents in Dayton, with the development of the riverfront, whom we feel don’t know what we have down here yet,” Yader said. “So it’s just our way to ask them to sample and come out, and every customer, new customer has the potential to become a regular customer.”
