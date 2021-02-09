Snow halts, delays COVID-19 vaccinations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Greater Cincinnati’s heaviest snowfall in more than a decade has shut down most local schools and some highways and now it’s impacting COVID-19 vaccinations.
UC Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic, located at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Clifton, will be closed Tuesday due to winter weather conditions,” UC Health said in a tweet shortly after 6 a.m.
“We will contact patients to reschedule their appointments for another date.”
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency just after 5 a.m. “due to conditions caused by ice, or blowing and drifting snow that have caused low visibility on county roadways. Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways.”'
The Cincinnati Health Department COVID Vaccine Clinic scheduled at the College Hill Recreation Center Tuesday will be delayed 2.5 hours until 10:30 a.m.
Patients with questions or who need to reschedule are asked to call the vaccine help line at 513-357-7462.
Hamilton County Public Health also is postponing its vaccine clinics Tuesday because of the snow.
If you were scheduled to receive vaccine at either the Hamilton County Board of Elections or the Evendale Community Center, HCPH will contact you to reschedule.
The Northern Kentucky Health Department said in a tweet all health department sites will be closed due to the inclement weather.
“Vaccination clinics at Lakeside Christian Church and the Grant County Health Center have been cancelled and will be rescheduled,” their tweet said.
