US Attorney David DeVillers to step down

CINCINNATI (FOX19/AP) - U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers tells FOX19 NOW that he has been asked to resign by Feb. 28.
The Justice Department is asking U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Trump to resign from their posts, as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees, according to a senior justice official who spoke to the Associated Press.
DeVillers has been U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio since Nov 1. 2019.
The Southern District includes the metropolitan areas of Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton and 48 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
DeVillers successfully prosecuted the largest federal murder case in Ohio’s history in 2016, according to his biography on the U.S. Department of Justice website.
He was also sent to Iraq by the DOJ as an advisor to the Iraqi High Tribunal for the trial of Saddam Hussein.
DeVillers has been involved with several government corruption cases in Ohio including former House Speaker Larry Householder.
Householder was arrested in July 2020 and pleaded not guilty to a federal corruption charge stemming from an alleged bribery scheme.
DeVillers office also oversaw the indictments of Cincinnati city councilmembers Tamaya Dennard, Jeff Pastor, and P.G. Sittenfeld.
All three were arrested in 2020 for allegedly taking bribes for favorable votes on development deals.
Dennard, 41, pleaded guilty in June 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a wire fraud charge. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she won’t report to prison until March 1, 2021.
Pastor, 35, faces felony charges of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes. He pleaded not guilty and agreed to a voluntary suspension from council pending the outcome of the charges against him.
Sittenfield, 36, is facing a six-count indictment on charges of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official. He pleaded not guilty and also agreed to a voluntary suspension from council.
