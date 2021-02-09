Winter Storm: Up to 10 inches of snow, SB I-71 closed, lengthy delays I-75

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The worst snowfall in years for the Tri-State is closing highways, schools and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Hamilton County is under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, meaning everyone should stay off the roads if possible.
“Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways,” reads an advisory sent out just after 5 a.m. by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Most major school districts are completely closed or with students only learning remotely.
Overnight snowfall totals range from 10 inches in Fort Thomas and to nearly 5 in Mason, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron recorded 9.8 inches. They have not had more than 8 inches there since Feb. 6, 2010.
Downtown Cincinnati saw 7.5 inches of snow.
Other snow totals so far include 8.6 Florence; 8 Eden Park; 7 Cheviot; 9 Goshen; 10.5 Anderson Township; 9.9 Wilder; 7.3 Springboro; 5.5 Loveland; 6.2 Wyoming; 5.8 Batesville.
Southbound I-71 is closed at the Brent Spence Bridge until further notice.
Avoid Fort Washington Way if possible. Semis have been backed up for hours waiting to get onto the bridge.
Northbound I-71 also is seeing standstill conditions along and north of Fort Washington Way.
Earlier, southbound I-75 was shut down at Seventh Street. The Sixth Street Viaduct also was closed onto SB I-75.
The highway backed up all the way to Mitchell Avenue and is still seeing lengthy delays at places like the Norwood Lateral.
Salt trucks were sent out to I-71/75 near Kyles Lane, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Many roads remain snow covered and slick conditions will continue through the morning.
Plan on spending at least twice as long as normal on highways and roads as you head into work.
Many major roads and some side streets were pre-treated and crews were out plowing overnight and continue Tuesday morning, but the snow came down so fast they could not keep up.
This is considered the heaviest snow not only for this winter, but in more than 11 years, the weather service reports.
The last time more than 8 inches of snow was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was Feb. 6, 2010, according to the weather service.
Snow is tapering now.
Flurries and patchy very light freezing drizzle will be possible through the morning before drier conditions evolve for this afternoon.
Little to no additional snow accumulations are expected.
The weather is even impacting COVID-19 vaccinations in Clifton and northern Kentucky.
Periods of light snow are likely Wednesday into Thursday with some light snow accumulations expected.
