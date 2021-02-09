Winter Storm Warning: 7-9 inches of snow, all roads ordered closed in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday with nearly 9 inches of heavy, wet snow already on the ground in some communities - and it’s still falling.
The National Weather Service’s upgraded advisory calls for 7-9 inches of snow across most of the region: Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Clinton counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Franklin, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
They are warning motorists to avoid travel, describing roads as “dangerous.”
Hamilton County is under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, meaning everyone should stay off the roads.
“Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways,” reads an advisory sent out just after 5 a.m. by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Most major school districts are completely closed or with students only learning remotely.
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Seventh Street. The Sixth Street Viaduct is closed onto SB I-75.
Fort Washington Way also is blocked at the Brent Spence Bridge with a stack of semis backed up for hours.
The highway is backed up all the way to Mitchell Avenue.
Plan on spending at least twice as long as normal on highways and roads as you head into work.
Many major roads and some side streets were pre-treated and crews were out plowing overnight and continue Tuesday morning, but the snow came down so fast they could not keep up.
This is considered the heaviest snow not only for this winter, but in more than 11 years, the weather service reports.
The last time more than 8 inches of snow was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was Feb. 6, 2010, according to the weather service.
The snow is expected to taper about 7 a.m. just as the morning rush hour gets underway.
With the highways and main roads snow-covered, some are impassable and shut down.
Southbound Interstate 71/75 was closed until 4:30 a.m. near the split in northern Kentucky, backing the highway up all the way to I-75 at Hopple Street in Cincinnati.
Southbound I-71 also is at a standstill past Reading Road.
Eastbound Fort Washington Way is closed in downtown Cincinnati.
