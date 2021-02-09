Winter Storm Warning: 7-9 inches of snow, roads ‘dangerous’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday with nearly 9 inches of heavy, wet snow already on the ground in some communities - and it’s still falling.
The National Weather Service’s upgraded advisory calls for 7-9 inches of snow across most of the region: Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Clinton counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Franklin, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
They are warning motorists to avoid travel, describing roads as “dangerous.”
Hamilton County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, meaning people should stay off roads and only venture out if absolutely necessary.
This is considered the heaviest snow not only for this winter, but in more than 11 years, the weather service reports.
The last time more than 8 inches of snow was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was Feb. 6, 2010, according to the weather service.
The snow is expected to taper about 7 a.m. just as the morning rush hour gets underway.
With the highways and main roads snow-covered, some are impassable and shut down.
Southbound Interstate 71/75 was closed until 4:30 a.m. near the split in northern Kentucky, backing the highway up all the way to I-75 at Hopple Street in Cincinnati.
Southbound I-71 also is at a standstill past Reading Road.
Eastbound Fort Washington Way is closed in downtown Cincinnati.
