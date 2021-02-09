Winter Storm Warning: 6-8 inches of snow, roads ‘hazardous’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday with nearly 9 inches of heavy, wet snow already on the ground in some communities.
The advisory is for most of the Tri-State: Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Clinton counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Franklin, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
“Avoid travel tonight if you can in the warning area. Roads are hazardous,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington said in its latest advisory early Tuesday as it upgraded an original Winter Weather Advisory.
