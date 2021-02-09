Winter Storm Warning issued for the Tri-State

First Alert Weather: tracking road conditions with snow, icy mix overnight
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 8, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 11:11 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory in the Tri-State to a Winter Storm Warning.

The warning is for Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Franklin, Dearborn and Ohio counties.

It will be in effect until 7 a.m.

Up to 4″ of snow is expected to fall on the area overnight, according to NWS. The snow is expected to be heavy at times.

>> Closings and Delays | Weather Forecast

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.