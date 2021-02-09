Winter Storm Warning issued for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory in the Tri-State to a Winter Storm Warning.
The warning is for Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Franklin, Dearborn and Ohio counties.
It will be in effect until 7 a.m.
Up to 4″ of snow is expected to fall on the area overnight, according to NWS. The snow is expected to be heavy at times.
