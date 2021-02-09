WINTER STORM WARNING Until 7am

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Winter Storm Warning remains for most of the Tri-State until 7am. XHeavy snow that developed last night parked several heavy bands over the heart of Cincinnati shortly before midnight resulting in snow totals Tuesday morning from 6 to 8 inches for many north of 275 in NKY through Cincinnati and our northern suburbs. While the accumulating snow is starting to taper, EXTREME CAUTION needs to be used on all roads, if you can stay in and let crews do the work.