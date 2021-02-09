WINTER STORM WARNING Until 7am

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Winter Storm Warning remains for most of the Tri-State until 7am. XHeavy snow that developed last night parked several heavy bands over the heart of Cincinnati shortly before midnight resulting in snow totals Tuesday morning from 6 to 8 inches for many north of 275 in NKY through Cincinnati and our northern suburbs. While the accumulating snow is starting to taper, EXTREME CAUTION needs to be used on all roads, if you can stay in and let crews do the work.
As of 3am near 8 inches of snow was officially recorded at the international airport. Temperatures only warm into the low 30′s Tuesday.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning we are dry, but another system will bring accumulating snow and some ice mix by Wednesday into Thursday for our southern counties.
Tuesday night into Thursday a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Lewis, Brown and Adams Counties.
Behind that system, arctic air arrives for the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero by a couple degrees Sunday and Monday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.