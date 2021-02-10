Announcing his presence: Blanchester student make PA announcer debut

Brysen Jackson is a fan, a manager, and now a public address announcer. (Source: WXIX)
By Joe Danneman | February 10, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 1:02 PM

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A Blanchester High School student is stepping into a new role with a little help from his favorite teacher.

Brysen Jackson is more than a student. He is a fan, a manager, and now a public address announcer.

The sophomore student is often referred to as the “assistant AD.” He is a kid you can find prepping the football field on Friday nights and the bench for the basketball team come winter.

Jackson, who is a special needs student, is a little shy.

To help overcome the fears he had about doing live intros for the basketball game, his favorite teacher came up with an idea.

