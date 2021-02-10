1,914 cases of COVID-19, 49 new deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky recorded 1,914 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, continuing a trend of falling daily case increases following the state’s post-holiday surge.
Daily cases topped out at 5,742 on Jan. 5. Three of the ensuing six days saw the state add more than 4,000 cases each.
Cases have since plummeted to the levels of late December, when health leaders voiced optimism the state had escaped its winter surge without incurring the kind of sustained exponential increases seen elsewhere.
Kentucky’s positivity rate continues to fall, indicating the state is seeing a real decline in the virus.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is currently 7.5 percent, down more than five points from its January high.
The state also recorded 49 new deaths.
“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” Beshear said. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”
Currently 1,191 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 336 are in ICUs and 169 are on ventilators.
Some 482,039 Kentuckians have received their first vaccine doses, an increase of 12,321 since Tuesday. The state has received 555,950 first doses to date.
Of Kentuckians 3.64 million vaccine eligible residents (residents 16 and over), 13.2 percent have received first doses.
