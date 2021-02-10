Coroner IDs Madeira store owner killed in armed robbery

MADEIRA, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Madeira store owner fatally shot during a robbery Tuesday night.
Roop Chand Gupta, 68, died shortly after he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The shooting was reported at Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road about 7:45 p.m.
The suspect shot the owner with a shotgun, according to Madeira police.
He fled in a vehicle and remains at large this morning and is described as six feet tall and 240 pounds. He wore all black clothing and a red face masks, police say.
Police said late Tuesday they are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store.
Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer said Tuesday he believes this is an isolated incident and that there are no safety concerns for Madeira or the surrounding communities.
The business owner lives in an attached house with his wife.
