CVG offers rapid COVID-19 testing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is partnering with Skyology Lab to allow travelers and the general public to obtain COVID-19 test results in 35 minutes at the airport.
CVG says the testing site is now open and is located in CVG’s Terminal to the left side of the TSA security checkpoint.
There is a dedicated lane for individuals to enter, check-in and be seen by a Skyology Lab health professional.
According to CVG, appointments are encouraged, but not required as walk-ins are welcome.
You can schedule an appointment here.
Testing and fees:
- Molecular (PCR) Test - (nasal swab) most standard use for travel
$200/test
On-site printed results available within 35 minutes
- RAPID Antigen COVID-19 Test (nasal swab)
$150/test
On-site printed results available within 20 minutes
- Serology (Antibody IgG/IgM) Test (finger stick)
$75/test
On-site printed results available 20 minutes
“The health and safety of travelers and employees is our number one priority,” Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG Airport said in a news release. “On-site rapid testing for COVID-19 is one way to boost confidence when traveling.”
Hours of operation:
- Sunday - Monday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday - Saturday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
