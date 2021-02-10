Duke Energy cancels disconnection of electric service to Carew Tower

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Duke Energy canceled the disconnection to the Carew Tower on Monday, according to spokesperson Sally Thelen.
On Feb. 1, Duke Energy said it planned to cut service to the Carew Tower complex over the owner’s unpaid electricity bill.
They informed the tenants of the impending power cut-off on Feb. 10.
Thelen had previously said the owner, Greg Power, CEO of Belvedere Corp., is a long-standing client with the company and was optimistic they’d be able to get a resolution to the cut-off date.
“I can confirm the disconnection was canceled on Monday. Beyond that, it is privileged customer information and you’d need to get that information from Mr.Power,” she said.
The iconic art deco tower, Cincinnati’s second-tallest behind Great American Tower, is a 49-story mixed-use building with retail in a two-level shopping arcade and office space above.
The building complex is also home to the 561-room Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel.
