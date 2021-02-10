Former NKY officer, registered sex offender facing prostitution-related charge, police say

ELSMERE, Ky. (FOX19) - A former northern Kentucky police officer and registered sex offender is facing a prostitution-related charge, according to the Elsmere Police Department.
James Bussman, 56, was arrested on a charge of loitering for prostitution purposes, which happened on Feb. 2, police say.
On that date, Bussman was in his vehicle on Dixie Highway when the 56-year-old allegedly asked a man if he was “looking for work,” police say.
Bussman then went back to the man a second time at which point he offered the man $100 in exchange for sexual acts, according to Elsmere police.
Now, this isn’t the first time Bussman has been in legal trouble.
Bussman pled guilty in September 2020 in Pendleton County to an attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, police say.
Bussman, who is listed on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, pled guilty to stalking a month later in October 2020, according to police. This guilty plea stemmed from an incident that took place in Florence, police say.
Elsmere Police Det. Eric Higgins is investigating the prostitution case. He says anyone who might be a potential victim of Bussman’s to contact police at 859-474-4785.
“If this man has approached you, let us know as soon as possible,” Det. Higgins said.
