Here’s how to prevent your heat bill from skyrocketing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cold temperatures and winter weather can cause a serious strain on our electric and gas, as well as crews out in the field, Duke Energy officials say.
There are a few things you can do though to stay safe and prevent your bill from skyrocketing.
You should set your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees to help reduce your monthly water heating bills.
Try opening cabinets and turning your faucet to drip to avoid frozen pipes.
It’s also important to check on family members along with neighbors to ensure they are safe and have adequate heat in their homes.
Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting to prevent putting too much strain on your heating system.
Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days and then close them at night to help insulate your home.
You should also have the heating and air conditioning system in your home checked regularly and change out the air filter.
It’s also good to prepare for any type of emergency.
“We always recommended people not only have an emergency kit, which in this scenario would probably involve bottle water and blankets, but really an alternative plan,” says Sally Thelen with Duke Energy.
“If you have elderly neighbors or loved ones, we want to make sure that people are caring for some of those folks that may be more in a vulnerable position.”
Duke Energy also recommends signing up for their text alerts.
Officials will send out notifications on when power should be restored.
You can also check out outage maps online which will notify you when a crew is in route, when they arrive, the cause, and estimated time of restoration.
