Light snow showers and a frozen mix today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area until midnight Thursday/Friday for light snow, mixed snow, ice, and rain with up to 2″ of snow and in spots and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.. Some locations north of downtown could see heavier accumulations between 1 to 2 inches especially closer to the river.
Today’s highs will remain in the chilly 20s. Arctic air arrives tonight into Thursday with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures dropping into in the teens and single digits above zero. The winter chill continues through Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14th.
Each day could see disrupting snow and ice. Look for less accumulation north of the river with slightly higher amounts south. The bottom line the evening and early morning portions of Thursday could be slick with troublesome driving.
Behind that system, arctic air arrives for the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas by a couple of degrees Sunday and Monday mornings.
We are monitoring the forecast for next Tuesday when it looks like another big storm may arrive with snow some rain and possibly some ice.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.