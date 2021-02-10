Light snow showers and a frozen mix today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area until midnight Thursday/Friday for light snow, mixed snow, ice, and rain with up to 2″ of snow and in spots and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.. Some locations north of downtown could see heavier accumulations between 1 to 2 inches especially closer to the river.