City of Reading announces snow emergency

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city of Reading in Hamilton County just issued the first of what may be many communities issuing snow emergencies in the next 48 hours as a winter storm packing ice and snow arrives.

Reading’s snow advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No parking will be permitted on the following streets at that time:

Reading Road

East Galbraith Road

West Benson Street

East Columbia Avenue

Hunt Road

Furhman Road

Thurnridge Drive

Keith Driev

Jefferson Avenue

In Butler County, West Chester Township officials on Wednesday reminded residents no parking is permitted on their streets during “major snow events.”

“Please DO NOT park vehicles on residential streets during major snow events. When vehicles are parked on streets during snow storms, it is difficult for trucks to navigate neighborhoods and impossible for plows to completely clear the roadway. Parking a vehicle on the street also increases the chances that it will be blocked in by plowed snow.”

Here are the various levels of snow emergencies, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.