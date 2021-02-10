‘The world is not ending. There is bread and milk and eggs at the store, I promise,’ sheriff says

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says he knows we’re all a little anxious because we’ve heard a winter storm with ice and snow is coming.

“The projections aren’t good,” he conceded in a news conference on Facebook Live Wednesday, standing in front of a video screen with simulated snow falling behind him.

“I am going to give you some advice. One is please do not call dispatch. I know you may have a tendency. We are very busy with things that are going on. We’ve got extra people coming into work, all law enforcement. We’ve got our emergency response teams on standby with the ice, the snow, if the power lines go down. We’re like everybody else.

“Even though I look like a weatherman with the snow back here behind me - I keep feeling like it’s falling on my head and on my shoulders - we’ve got to have a little sense of humor. But you don’t need to call dispatch.”

Sheriff Jones directed the public to the sheriff’s office website for the latest information including snow levels if they are declared.

He also went over the various snow levels and what each means:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

“Don’t be that person that’s out for no good reason and we have to send emergency vehicles out into dangerous situations and you be that person. Please,” the sheriff said.

“We’ve only called a Level 3 once I believe in Butler County once maybe in 30 years. We’ll do Level 1′s and Level 2′s.

“Just be cautious. Don’t get overexcited. The world is not ending. There is bread and milk and eggs at the store, I promise. There’s toilet paper at the store. Don’t be that person running in and buying all the milk and eggs. This, too, will pass.”

