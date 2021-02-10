LIST: Communities under snow emergencies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some communities are issuing snow emergencies as the snowfall returns for round two Wednesday.
The Boone County Emergency Management office has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency.
The office advises drivers to use caution because of the hazardous road conditions created by accumulating snow and or ice.
The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management has issued a Level 1 Travel Advisory.
Cautious driving is advised by the county EMA.
The county is under an “orange” travel advisory.
The orange advisory means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
