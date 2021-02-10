Madeira store owner killed during armed robbery, police say

MADEIRA, Ohio (FOX19) - The owner of a Madeira convenience store was shot and killed Tuesday night during an armed robbery, according to police.
The shooting occurred at Madeira Beverage in the 6000 block of Kenwood Road.
Police received the call around 7:45 p.m.
The suspect shot the owner with a shotgun, police say.
The store owner was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.
The suspect is described as 6 ft. and 240 lbs. wearing all black with a red face mask.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store.
They say the suspect left in a vehicle but they have no vehicle description at this time.
Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer says he believes this is an isolated incident and that there are no safety concerns for Madeira or the surrounding communities.
The business owner lives in an attached house with his wife, police say.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
