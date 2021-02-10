More snow, ice coming for most of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday ahead of more snow and some ice.
Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties were added to the advisory early Wednesday, along with Clermont County in Ohio and Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana.
The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midnight Thursday night for the following counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Carroll, Gallatin, Owen Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Lewis, Robertson, Mason, Brown and Adams.
Expect a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain with up to 2 inches of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice, says meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Since Wednesday into Thursday could both see snow and ice disrupt travel, both days are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.
Behind that system, arctic air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas by a couple of degrees Sunday and Monday mornings, Marzullo says.
Keep next Tuesday on the calendar it looks like another big storm will arrive with snow some rain and possibly some ice.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.