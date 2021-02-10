LIVE: Gov. Holcomb updates Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update at 2:30 p.m. on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
1,452 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 643,305, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 12 new cases (5,234 total)
- Franklin County: Two new cases (1,567 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (515 total)
- Ripley County: Four new cases (3,174 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (731 total)
- Union County: One new case (653 total)
The ISDH reported 52 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Ohio County and Ripley County each reported one additional death, according to the ISDH.
11,578 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.2%.
More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
