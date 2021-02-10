Officer-involved shooting in Colerain Twp. was justified, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No charges will be filed against the officer in the late November officer-involved shooting in Colerain Township, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.
On Nov. 30, Colerain police say an officer-involved shooting happened after they broke off a chase for a wanted person.
Carrington Shropshire refused to stop when officers attempted to execute a traffic stop.
Officer Zach Elston, with Colerain Township Police Department, picked up the pursuit, but was then terminated due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.
Shropshire ended up crashing over a retaining wall.
Deters said as Officer Zach Elston and two North College Hill police officers approached the vehicle, Shropshire pointed a firearm at them.
In defense of himself, Officer Elston fired multiple shots at Shropshire, striking him three times, according to the prosecutor.
Officers recovered a loaded handgun from Shropshire.
“Officer Elston was 100% justified in shooting Shropshire. He is to be commended for his bravery and quick action in protecting his own life and the lives of his brother officers,” Deters said
Shropshire survived the shooting and was indicted on three counts of felonious assault, one count of failure to comply with an order of a police offer.
If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 39 to 51 years in prison.
