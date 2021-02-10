Plan Ahead: Freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Better plan ahead if you are driving this evening. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will arrive in the Tri-State in time for the evening commute.
Right now, a mixture of freezing rain and sleet is falling along I-64 in Kentucky and Indiana and south of the I-71/75 split. Heavy snow is also being reported across southern Indiana headed northeast into our region.
This mixture of weather is expected to continue most of the evening and at times Thursday too. Driving this evening will be dangerous so exercise caution.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect this evening for the following counties: Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson, and Lewis. Snow could accumulate to 1″ and very dangerous glaze ice to 0.20″.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening for the following counties: Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Switzerland, Ohio, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Butler, Hamilton, Warren Clermont, Clinton, Highland, Brown, and Adams. Snow could accumulate up to 2″ and ice up to 0.10″.
The Cincinnati Police Department has activated its Emergency Auto Accident Reporting Procedure due to the weather conditions.
If you are involved in a non-injury auto accident, police say exchange information between drivers and file a report at a later time at one of the Cincinnati police districts.
The Ohio Department of Transporation has more than 120 crews on duty throughout the state, applying salt and plowing as needed.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed, allow additional traveltime and maintain a safe following distance.
