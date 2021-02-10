Snow moves into parts of the Tri-State: What to expect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday with more snow and some ice expected.
The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midnight for Clermont, Adams and Brown counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Lewis, Robertson and Mason counties in northern Kentucky and Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana.
We will see a wintry mix with up to 2 inches of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice, says meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
This does not mean we will be issue free in Hamilton county, areas to the north or more of southeastern Indiana.
We are already seeing light snow showers n our southernmost counties south of the Interstate 71/75 split in northern Kentucky.
The system will push north and closer to the river by late morning, and it won’t take much to cause slick conditions.
Behind that system, arctic air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas by a couple of degrees Sunday and Monday mornings, Marzullo says.
Keep next Tuesday on the calendar it looks like another big storm will arrive with snow some rain and possibly some ice.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.