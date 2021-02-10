Snow moves in: What to expect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday with more snow falling in a system that also may bring some ice.
The Winter Weather Advisory is up until midnight Thursday for Clermont, Adams and Brown counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Lewis, Robertson and Mason counties in northern Kentucky and Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana.
Expect a wintry mix with up to 2 inches of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice, says meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
This does not mean we will be issue-free in Hamilton county, areas to the north or more of southeastern Indiana. Light snow showers are falling now in western Hamilton County.
Earlier, light snow showers pushed into our southernmost counties south of the Interstate 71/75 split in northern Kentucky.
It wont’ take much to cause slick road conditions, Marzullo says.
Behind that system, arctic air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas by a couple of degrees Sunday and Monday mornings, Marzullo says.
Keep next Tuesday on the calendar it looks like another big storm will arrive with snow, some rain and possibly some ice.
