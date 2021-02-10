Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments at NKY Convention Center rescheduled

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Kroger regional sites are being rescheduled, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
Because of the forecasted weather, the governor said those scheduled to get vaccinated Thursday at the regional sites will have to wait. This closure includes the vaccination site at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.
Gov. Beshear says the appointments scheduled for Thursday will be moved one week to Feb. 18.
The appointments rescheduled for Feb. 18 will be at the same time and place they were previously scheduled at, according to the governor.
The decision to close the Kroger regional vaccine sites is because of the weather currently forecasted. Gov. Beshear says he doesn’t want anyone driving in the bad weather.
Gov. Beshear addressed any concerns about vaccine doses going bad. The governor said every provider has plans in place to ensure no dose goes unused or to waste because of the delay.
The only possible problem would be if the site were to lose power, but the governor said the facilities have generators.
Vaccine appointments for Friday at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center are still on as scheduled, Gov. Beshear said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.