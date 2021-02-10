Witness recounts Colerain crash, shooting: VIDEO

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A witness to Saturday’s serious crash on Colerain Avenue says it wasn’t until she approached the car “impaled” on a telephone pole that she noticed the bullet holes.
Christiana Holbrook says she saw three of them. It’s possible she missed as many as seven.
The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 9400 block of Colerain Avenue. Officers responded to a report of shots fired between two vehicles near Northgate Mall.
Holbrook says she was getting ready to make a turn at Colerain and Commons Circle when she saw what she initially believed to be a car accident.
It wasn’t an accident, according to police.
An SUV driven by Michael Griffith, 43, of Newport, Ky., had driven a silver Camaro with two occupants off the the road and into a pole.
“The SUV literally impaled that silver Camaro into that telephone pole,” Holbrook said.
She called 911, then approached the crashed car never having heard any gunshots.
“I just hung up with 911 when I walked up to the driver’s side and I realized there were three gun shot wounds in his window,” she recalled.
Prior to ramming the car off the road, Griffith had fired several shots at its driver and passenger, hitting one of them 10 times, according to court records. Griffith then chased the victims as they tried to get away.
“I don’t know what their situation was,” Holbrook said. “All I know is there was three bullet holes in the window and there was a bleeding man in there, and I knew that if I didn’t do something that man was going to die.”
Griffith faces two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence in connection with the incident.
He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting an ankle monitor having posted a $25,000 bond.
He is due back in court Feb. 17.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.