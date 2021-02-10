WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss programs available to help residents financially

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice President Alicia Reece will discuss current programs available to help residents financially survive the pandemic.
Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann will discuss the carry-over CARES Act funding and Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will give the latest COVID-19 cases, data and vaccines.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 69,858 cases and 487 deaths.
That’s an increase of 2,086 cases and 27 deaths since last week.
Hamilton County Public Health says there are 50 providers in the county getting 10,000 vaccine doses a week.
On the Hamilton County website, each provider is listed on a map with their registration site.
Kesterman says the best chance to get vaccinated is to click on each of these sites and try to register.
It’s a tedious process, but the more you register, the better chance you have at finding an appointment.
If you haven’t signed up on the county’s registration, they ask you to do that as well. That way you get on their list when they have a vaccine for you.
Those in Hamilton County without internet access can call 513-946-7800.
