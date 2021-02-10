‘We’re overwhelmed and appreciative’: $4,500 left to The Birch as part of Crosstown tip-off

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s Crosstown tip-off has a new record amount, according to our partners at the Enquirer.
On Tuesday, Xavier fans left a more than $4,000 tip at The Birch in Terrace Park. A note on the receipt read: “Go X! We love The Birch and treasure this sweet place.”
In a Facebook post, The Birch wrote: “The staff at The Birch is beyond speechless for the tip collected by the community of Terrace Park!”
For the past month, rivals from the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University have left generous tips at local restaurants.
The bill was $54.98 and the fans left a $4,525. Restaurants have shared the tips with staff including bussers, servers and cooks.
“I literally can’t stop crying,” owner Aaron Tritsch said. “As a restaurant owner, it seems like closing would have been easier. But I can’t do that to my staff. We’re overwhelmed and appreciative.”
This tip was actually fund-raised for by more than 90 families in Terrace Park, Tritsch said. “The neighborhood came together for it,” she said.
Most fans in the Crosstown tip-off have left around $1,000. A UC fan left $3,000 on Feb. 6 at Clutch OTR.
The first tip was left by a Xavier fan at Zip’s Cafe on Jan. 9.
Jan. 9: Zip’s Cafe - $1,000 for XU
Jan. 14: Keystone Bar & Grill -$1,001 UC
Jan. 25: Goose and Elder - $1,002 for XU
Jan. 27: Chandler’s - $1,005 for UC
Jan. 28: Sacred Beast - $1,007 for XU
Jan. 28: O’Bryon’s Bar And Grill - $1,006 for UC
Jan. 29: Dead Low Brewing - $1,010 for XU
Jan. 28: Arnold’s Bar and Grill - $1,008 for UC
Jan. 30: Red Feather - $1,010 for UC
Jan. 30: China Gourmet - $1,010 for UC
Jan. 31: Skyline Chili Oakley - $1,015 for UC
Jan. 31: Bellevue Bistro - $1,100 for XU
Jan. 31: Zip’s Cafe - $1,250 for UC
Feb. 1: Incline Public House - $1,500 for both teams
Feb. 2: The Echo - $1,500 for XU
Feb. 4: JTaps Sports Bar & Grill - $1,690.69 UC
Feb. 4: The Holy Grail Tavern and Grill - $1,051.37 for UC
Feb. 4: Montgomery Inn - $1,234 for UC
Feb. 4: R P McMurphy’s - $2,000 for UC
Feb. 5: Mio’s Pizzaria - $2,151 for UC
Feb. 5: Kirby’s Tavern - $2,500 for UC
