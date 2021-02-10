Winter Weather Advisory Until Midnight

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday and through midnight Thursday/Friday for the following counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Clermont, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Lewis, Robertson, Mason, Brown, Adams for mixed snow, ice, and rain with up to 2″ of snow and in spots up to 1/10″ of ice.