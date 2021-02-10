Winter Weather Advisory Until Midnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold but dry start to Wednesday with morning lows in the upper teens to near 20. We stay dry before our next system arrives Wednesday afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday and through midnight Thursday/Friday for the following counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Clermont, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Lewis, Robertson, Mason, Brown, Adams for mixed snow, ice, and rain with up to 2″ of snow and in spots up to 1/10″ of ice.
However, we will still see snow into Hamilton county and points north that will also stick and could had up to 1 to 2 inches especially closer to the river.
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. Each day could see disrupting snow and ice. Look for less accumulation north of the river with slightly higher amounts south. The bottom line the evening and early morning portions of Thursday could be slick with troublesome driving.
Behind that system, arctic air arrives for the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas by a couple of degrees Sunday and Monday mornings.
Keep next Tuesday on the calendar it looks like another big storm will arrive with snow some rain and possibly some ice.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.