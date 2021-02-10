Woman, 60, dies in Clermont County apartment fire

The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Rohling Oaks Drive in Union Township. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 10, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 9:56 AM

UNION TWP., CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 60-year-old woman has died as a result of an apartment fire in Clermont County Tuesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Bridget Zimmerman was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Wednesday, a coroner’s report shows.

The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Rohling Oaks Drive in Union Township.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

