Woman, 60, dies in Clermont County apartment fire

UNION TWP., CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 60-year-old woman has died as a result of an apartment fire in Clermont County Tuesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Bridget Zimmerman was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Wednesday, a coroner’s report shows.
The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Rohling Oaks Drive in Union Township.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
