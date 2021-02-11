Boy Scout troop’s trailer stolen at North College Hill church

North College Hill police are searching this 16ft Homesteader box trailer stolen from a local Boy Scout Troop on Monday at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 6997 Hamilton Ave. (Source: North College Hill Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 11, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:24 AM

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for a local Boy Scout troop’s trailer stolen at a North College Hill church.

Officers are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 16ft Homesteader box trailer last seen Monday at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 6997 Hamilton Ave.

“The trailer belongs to a local Boy Scouts of America troop and we would love to be able to return it to them!” reads the latest post on the North College Hill Police Department Facebook page.

The trailer has an Ohio license plate: SXR9248.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call police: 513-521-7171.

