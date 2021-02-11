A break from the snow, but not for long

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’ll keep cloudy skies today with a chilly afternoon high of 27 degrees. Tonight will feature some partial clearing across the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but it will be temporary. Friday starts out in the frigid teens with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out around 30.
Arctic air remains in place with high temperatures well below freezing and low temperatures dropping into in the teens and single digits above zero. Dry conditions continue for the Tri-State through Saturday morning before our next chance of snow showers moves in during the afternoon and evening hours. By early Sunday morning, many areas will see about a half of an inch of new accumulation.
The winter chill continues through Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14th. We are monitoring the forecast for next Monday evening into Tuesday morning when it looks like the next big storm arrives. This round could bring significant snow, some rain, and possibly some ice.
