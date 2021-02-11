Could the Bengals finally be adding a Ring of Honor?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A tweet by the Bengals’ official Twitter account sent hopeful fans into speculation mode Wednesday on hints that the team may finally be adding a Ring of Honor.
The tweet appeared to show the surnames of quarterback Ken Anderson, defensive lineman Tim Krumrie and offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz hung below a press box in Paul Brown Stadium.
It’s unclear what the names mean right now. Rings of honor are widely used among NFL teams to commemorate the contributions of past greats, and many teams ring their stadiums with those players’ names.
Whether a gaffe or a tease, the tweet has since been deleted.
It comes days after the Bengals called out the NFL for omitting cornerback Ken Riley from an “In Memoriam’ segment on its NFL Honors program.
“Ken left a great impact on the Bengals and the NFL. His legacy deserves to be honored among the greatest to ever play the game,” the team wrote on Twitter.
Clapback responses on social media pointed to the fact that the Bengals organization had not honored Riley on their own — in a Ring of Honor that does not currently exist.
The addition of a Ring of Honor would cross another item off the wishlist of Bengals fans, who are getting an overdue uniform change this offseason as well.
More, the 2021 season will mark the 30th anniversary of the Bengals’ 1991 Super Bowl run.
So are the stars aligned for Who Dey Nation? Or are the Bengals just having a little fun with the fans? Time will tell.
