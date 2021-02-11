Jackknifed semi closes SB I-75 in Dry Ridge

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (FOX19) - A jackknifed semi shut down southbound Interstate 75 shut at the Dry Ridge exit early Thursday, Kentucky State Police say.
The semi’s trailer is stuck under the overpass, so this closure could last a while, dispatchers say.
Police are routing motorists off the highway and having them get right back on, so while there is not a huge detour to follow, expect travel delays in this area, especially as the morning commute gets underway.
No injuries were reported when the semi jackknifed in the snow just before 4 a.m., dispatchers say.
Roads in this area, including the highway, are icy and snow-covered, they say. Crews have been out all night, but the snow has been falling faster than they can keep up.
Parts of the Tri-State are in for more light snow Thursday morning, along with the potential for another slow commute.
Thursday is another FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with our southernmost counites only under a Winter Weather Advisory.
LIST: School Closings & Delays
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.