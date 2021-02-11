Light Snow Remains Thursday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Thursday morning for the following counties: Adams, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening for the following counties: Clermont and Brown until 7pm.
The heaviest snow snow accumulation is over, however a quick band pushing in from the north may drop some light snow accumulation in the 6am, 7am, and 8am hours on Thursday morning. Roads have improved but side and secondary roads and ramps still icy and snow covered. We will watch that band as we could see some more isolated slick concerns.
Cloudy skies Thursday afternoon and a high of 27 degrees.
Then dry Friday and Saturday morning, before our next chance of snow showers move in Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. This will bring in much colder air in the teens for highs and near zero for lows on Sunday.
