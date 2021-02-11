Light snow tapers: Latest road conditions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Light snow is tapering to the east across the Tri-State and should stop by 10 a.m.
Watch for slick spots on the road as you head out.
The main highways and routes are in pretty good shape, but many secondary roads remain snow-covered.
The weather is impacting multiple school districts again Thursday.
Several schools are closed, and Northern Kentucky University is delayed until 10 a.m.
LIST: School Closings & Delays
A truck crashed on northbound Interstate 71 near Sparta about 7:30 a.m., blocking the left lane, dispatchers say.
Southbound I-75 was shut down earlier at the Dry Ridge exit due to a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer.
It reopened after about 90 minutes.
Kentucky State Police dispatchers say road crews worked through the night trying to clear snow, but it came down faster than they could keep up.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all state offices closed again Thursday “to ensure the safety of all Kentuckians and limit traffic on icy and dangerous roads,” according to a news release from his office.
The low is expected to fall to 16 degrees with a wind chill of 11 by daybreak.
Later, the high temperature will only make it up to 28.
The Cincinnati Police Department has activated its Emergency Auto Accident Reporting Procedure due to the weather conditions.
If you are involved in a non-injury auto accident, police say exchange information between drivers and file a report at a later time at one of the Cincinnati police districts.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 120 crews on duty throughout the state, applying salt and plowing as needed.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed, allow additional travel time and maintain a safe following distance.
We are expected to see more snow Saturday night into Sunday.
Temperatures will plummet into the deep freeze with daily highs in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.